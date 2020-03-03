Pea Ridge Police Department to host lunch and learn seminar

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Pea Ridge Police Department takes a proactive approach in protecting seniors from scammers.

Officers along with S.A.L.T, which stands for Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, will host a lunch and learn seminar tomorrow, March 3.

It will be at the First Baptist Church on Slack Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee said more and more seniors are being targetted and the department wants to reach them before it’s too late.

A representative with the Attorney General’s office will speak on specific phone scams and the police chief will lead a panel conversation.

“Their information is being used against them to defraud them, to take their money, to ruin their credit, and to just take away their life savings so we want to educate all of our seniors about the dangers and risks out here,” Lisenbee said.

You can reserve your spot at the lunch and learn by calling the Pea Ridge Police Department.

If you can’t make it, Pea Ridge PD will post resource information on its Facebook page.