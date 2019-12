PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — Officers in Pea Ridge will be hosting a Cops & Kids event on December 5th.

The event will be located at Pea Ridge Café from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The location for the event is at 467 Leetown Road in Pea Ridge AR. Officers will be waiting tables to raise money for Shop with a Cop (December 13).

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Pea Ridge Fraternal Order of Police to support the Shop with a Cop event.