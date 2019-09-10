Pedestrian struck and killed in Poteau city limits

POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in the city limits of Poteau on Monday night, Sept. 9.

John Alan Webster, 59, of Poteau was walking west across the 5000 block of North Broadway where a crosswalk was not present.

The vehicle was traveling southbound in the inside lane of North Broadway. The pedestrian walked west out of the turn lane into the inside southbound lane in front of the vehicle.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were uninjured.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.