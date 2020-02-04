People in Bentonville could test-drive surgical robot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — An orthopedic robot was on display during a free seminar at Northwest Medical Center Bentonville.

The seminar aims to educate attendees on robotic-assisted joint replacement surgeries and how the use of robotic technology can help lower pain and recovery time for patients.

“I think it’s great that NWA has the availability where people can stay where they live and have this type of technology to help with the joint replacements and they don’t have to go elsewhere for that,” Orthopedic Surgeon at Northwest Medical Center Bentonville Dr. Stephen Hudson said.

Northwest Health is the first and only hospital in Northwest Arkansas that currently offers these specific robotic-assisted partial and total knee procedures.