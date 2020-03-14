People shouldn’t overreact to coronavirus prevention measures, therapist says

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People are stocking up on toilet paper as COVID-19 cases rise, emptying shelves and causing people to worry about supplies. While it’s good to take preventative measures, there’s a point when going to far can be harmful to mental health, a therapist said.

Rachel Weber is a therapist at the Hope Center for Wellness, and she said fear of the unknown prompts people to hoard items in times of national concern. There’s nothing wrong with getting extra supplies, she said, but people need to stay calm in the situation.

The contagiousness of coronavirus combined with a lack of vaccines is enough to spike anxiety, which Weber said she’s seen in patients over the past couple weeks.

People need to remember most action being taken is preventative, and they shouldn’t overreact, Weber said.

“These actions that our community is taking closing down schools and different things, that is to prevent the spread of the virus,” Weber said.

Those experiencing a panic attack can call a 24/7 hotline to talk through it, Weber said.