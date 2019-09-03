People working hard on Labor Day

"We pretty much have every Ranger out here patrolling the campgrounds just making sure that people are safe out here while they are having a good time"

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Thousands of people are beating the heat and enjoying the outdoors for the long holiday weekend, while other people are working hard to make sure it is a day that is both safe and fun.

On Money, September 2, Prairie Creek Campground on Beaver Lake was buzzing with Arkansans grilling, swimming, and just taking a break from school and work.

People at the campground said this time of relaxation wouldn’t be possible without the people who “labored” during Labor Day.

Army Corp of Engineers Chief Park Ranger Landon Thurman has spent the summer holidays working for 17 years.

“Working on the holidays is just kind of part of it during the summertime,” he said. “It is expected of a park ranger to be here.”

According to Chief Thurman, working the holidays isn’t so bad when you know you are keeping people safe so they can have a weekend they won’t forget.

“For me, I really love seeing the families come out here having a good time and making memories,” he said.

Natan Flores spent Labor Day at the campsite to take a break from class and enjoy time with his friends and family.

He said knowing people, like Chief Thurman, are out patrolling makes his vacation even better.

“I know that we’re not out here unattended and they are out here doing their rounds,” Flores said. “I’ve actually seen them a few times since the morning and the fact that they are over here keeping it clean and safe, is a good feeling.”

He said his time at the Prairie Creek Campgrounds was a great escape from hitting the books.

He said because of the good up-keep and all the patrolling, he will make the trip back there again next year.

“We actually come here a lot,” Flores said. “It is so nice and I like it.”

The Army Corp of Engineers said the Prairie Creek Campgrounds were completely full this holiday weekend.