Person investigated for coronavirus tests negative

by: Megan Wilson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Arkansas Department of Health received results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for the person under investigation for coronavirus disease 2019. 

The results show the patient does not have COVID-19.

