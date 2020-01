ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Rumination is a repetitive negative thought process of yourself and it may be decreased by taking a hike.

Exercise, such as hiking may limit rumination. But hiking in a rural area — as in a nature walk — proved more effective than walking in an urban area, according to a 2014 study by the Proceeding of the National Academy (PNAS) titled, "Nature experience reduces rumination and subgenual prefrontal cortex activation."