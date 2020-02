SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Pete Buttigieg campaign is ramping up its efforts in Arkansas ahead of March 3rd’s Super Tuesday contests.

Representatives from Pete For America will launch twelve canvass kickoffs spanning all four congressional districts in Arkansas this weekend, including events in Little Rock on Saturday and Springdale on Sunday.

On Sunday at 1 p.m., Buttigieg supporters will be at 141 Rogers Circle Drive in Springdale for a canvass launch event.