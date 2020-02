LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Democratic Presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg’s husband, Chasten Buttigieg visited Little Rock yesterday to campaign for Pete Buttigieg.

Chasten tweeted yesterday he visited Lucie’s Place.

He mentioned the reason Lucie’s Place was named Lucie’s was in honor of the founder’s friend who lost her life at the age of 20.

Chasten also mentioned he was working with the LGBTQ+ youth in Little Rock while he was visiting.