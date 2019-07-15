Petland Rogers causing controversy

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A pet retailer opening soon in Northwest Arkansas is causing some controversy.

According to the Rogers – Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce, Petland Rogers is coming soon to the Promenade.

Several people took to Facebook sharing their concerns and frustrations over the welfare of the animals that will be up for sale.

A local veterinary technician said Petland coming to the area is very upsetting especially with people not doing research before getting a breed dog.

“It makes me mad because like I said most of the public does not know what to look for in a puppy or a breeder so they think getting it from a pet store is a safe place to get it from when it is not,” Vet Tech Janet Starling said.

Petland claims they do not source from puppy mills and obtain puppies from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) licenses and inspected breeders with clean records.

However, a report from the Humane Society of the United States in 2009 revealed that almost every Petland store in the country is buying puppies from people who deal with puppy mills and some are continuing to buy directly from puppy mills.

Others who disagree with Starling took to Facebook, “Not all breeding is evil and people need to check things out before rushing to judgement.”

KNWA News reached out to Petland Rogers for a comment but didn’t heat back.