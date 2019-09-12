PHOTOS: FBI, police investigate possible hate crime in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Fort Smith Police Department is investigating a criminal mischief incident that took place this morning.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, police were notified of the incident in the 8500 block of South 32nd Terrace.

A caller woke up and found their tires had been slashed and racially-charged, insensitive language had been spray-painted on their car, a friend’s car and the caller’s garage.

Police are in the process of finalizing the offense report, and criminal investigations division is following up on leads.

The incident also has been referred to the FBI for consideration as a hate crime under federal law.

If you have any information on this case, please notify detectives at 479-709-5116.