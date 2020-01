Severe storms sweeping across parts of the U.S. South were blamed for deaths and destruction, such as this unoccupied business on Main Street in downtown Greenville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The storms are blamed for the deaths of at least nine people, as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered a large area of the South. (Catherine Kirk/The Delta Democrat-Times via AP)

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Arkansas was one of several states where severe storms swept through beginning on Friday, January 10 and lasted into late Saturday, January 11.

The storms that impacted southern parts of the U.S. and into the Midwest accounted for the deaths of nearly a dozen people as of Saturday evening.

Here are storm photos from Arkansas, Missouri, Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama

Scarlett Faulk looks at a Bible belonging to one of her brothers that she pulled out of from a destroyed building on her family’s land on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in southern Lonoke County, Ark. There were no injuries reported from the storm and the building was not occupied. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Lucy Faulk, 3, runs through puddles near a destroyed structure on her family’s land in southern Lonoke County, Ark. There were no injuries reported from the storm and the building was not occupied. (Tommy Metthe/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

Severe storms that swept across parts of the U.S. South brought death, damage, destruction and contributed to flooding of communities and farm land, such as this land adjacent to the Yazoo River, left, near Yazoo City, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The storms are blamed for the deaths of at least nine people, as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered a large area of the South. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Several people were killed in Louisiana, including an elderly couple found near their trailer home Saturday by firefighters. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. Several people were killed in Louisiana, including an elderly couple found near their trailer home Saturday by firefighters. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an elderly in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the bodies of an elderly couple were found Saturday near their demolished trailer by firefighters. A search for more possible victims was underway. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an elderly in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the bodies of an elderly couple were found Saturday near their demolished trailer by firefighters. A search for more possible victims was underway. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an elderly in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the bodies of an elderly couple were found Saturday near their demolished trailer by firefighters. A search for more possible victims was underway. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

A tornado devastated homes along Settlement Road near Carrollton in Pickens County, Ala., killing several people Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, as strong thunderstorms swept through the southeastern United States. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

A tornado devastated homes along Settlement Road near Carrollton in Pickens County, Ala., killing several people Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, as a line of strong thunderstorms swept through the southeastern United States. (Gary Cosby Jr./The Tuscaloosa News via AP)

A downed tree rests on top of Anthony Dalrymple’s home on Community Road in Baldwyn, Miss., after a small tornado moved through the area Saturday morning, Jan. 11, 2020. Dalrymple was in the room that was struck during the time the storm passed through. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

Severe storms sweeping across parts of the U.S. South were blamed for deaths and destruction, such as this unoccupied business on Main Street in downtown Greenville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The storms are blamed for the deaths of at least nine people, as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered a large area of the South. (Catherine Kirk/The Delta Democrat-Times via AP)

Severe storms sweeping across parts of the U.S. South were blamed for deaths and destruction, such as this unoccupied business on Main Street in downtown Greenville, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The storms are blamed for the deaths of at least nine people, as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered a large area of the South. (Catherine Kirk/The Delta Democrat-Times via AP)

A tow truck helps pull a disabled truck off the Interstate 70 East in Lake St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. After two soggy days when the cold air pushed in on Saturday afternoon the rain changed over to large snow flakes that fell fast, quickly covering the ground. Some areas of St. Louis received up to 6 inches of rain in the storm. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

Workers wit MaxxSouth free up utility lines on Old Highway 45 after they were pulled down by trees in Baldwyn, Miss., Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, following a severe weather system. (Adam Robison/The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal via AP)

This photo provided by Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office shows damage from Friday nights severe weather, including the home of an elderly in Bossier Parish, La., on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020. The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office said that the bodies of an elderly couple were found Saturday near their demolished trailer by firefighters. A search for more possible victims was underway. (Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office via AP)

McDonald County, Missouri Emergency Management photo

McDonald County, Missouri Emergency Management photo

Benton County, Arkansas Government Facebook page.

Benton County, Arkansas. Flooding. Snow. Sleet. Ice. We got it! Our crews are out treating the roads with salt and sand. Government Facebook page.