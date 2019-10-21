PHOTOS: Storm damage in Northwest Arkansas

During the Storm

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Severe storms hammered Northwest Arkansas early Monday morning. Here’s a look at some of the damage from around the area:

A tree limb pierces the roof of a home in Rogers (Photo: Kelly Parker)

A storefront at the corner of New Hope Road and 8th Street in Rogers collapsed early Monday morning (Photo: Alan Romero)

Damage at the Embassy Suites in Rogers (Photo: @wesgrimes)

A fallen tree rests on a house in west Fayetteville (Photo: Moore Family)

An overturned tree blocks the road outside the Embassy Suites in Rogers (Photo: Wes Pendergrass)

Photo: Eric Hull

Manors Subdivision, Rogers, AR (Photo: Tatum Richardson)

An overturned job site trailer near the Pinnacle Hill Golf Course in Rogers (Photo: Danny Stevens)

Damage at a Pilates studio on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers (Photo: Danny Stevens)

You can send your storm damage photos to news@knwa.com.