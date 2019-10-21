PHOTOS: Storm damage in Northwest Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Severe storms hammered Northwest Arkansas early Monday morning. Here’s a look at some of the damage from around the area:
You can send your storm damage photos to news@knwa.com.
by: Heath Higgs, Gary GilbertPosted: / Updated:
NorthwestArkansas
During the Storm
Download NWA Weather Authority App
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Severe storms hammered Northwest Arkansas early Monday morning. Here’s a look at some of the damage from around the area:
You can send your storm damage photos to news@knwa.com.