PHOTOS: Storm damage in Northwest Arkansas

KNWA

by: Heath Higgs, Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

 

NorthwestArkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Severe storms hammered Northwest Arkansas early Monday morning. Here’s a look at some of the damage from around the area:

A tree limb pierces the roof of a home in Rogers (Photo: Kelly Parker)
A storefront at the corner of New Hope Road and 8th Street in Rogers collapsed early Monday morning (Photo: Alan Romero)
A storefront at the corner of New Hope Road and 8th Street in Rogers collapsed early Monday morning (Photo: Alan Romero)
Damage at the Embassy Suites in Rogers (Photo: @wesgrimes)
A fallen tree rests on a house in west Fayetteville (Photo: Moore Family)
An overturned tree blocks the road outside the Embassy Suites in Rogers (Photo: Wes Pendergrass)
Photo: Eric Hull
Manors Subdivision, Rogers, AR (Photo: Tatum Richardson)
An overturned job site trailer near the Pinnacle Hill Golf Course in Rogers (Photo: Danny Stevens)
Damage at a Pilates studio on South Pinnacle Hills Parkway in Rogers (Photo: Danny Stevens)

You can send your storm damage photos to news@knwa.com.

