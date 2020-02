This May 2018 photo shows a chocolate peanut butter cup ice cream pie in New York. This desert is from a recipe by Katie Workman. (Cheyenne Cohen via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Upset about an old speeding ticket?

For the low price of $20, you can put a pie in an Arkansas State Trooper’s face on Tuesday in Fayetteville.

The Arkansas State Police will participate in a “Pie the Police” fundraiser at IHOP in Fayetteville from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Money raised will support Arkansas Children’s Hospital, according to a release from the Arkansas State Police on Tuesday.