Pig Trail Nation at Fayetteville Farmers Market

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Pig Trail Nation team visited one final farmers market on Saturday to help welcome incoming University of Arkansas students to Fayetteville.

Mike Irwin, Tera Talmadge, and sports director Jason Carroll spent the morning taking pictures and handing out footballs, fans and lip balm.

Leann Halsey, business coordinator for the Fayetteville Farmers Market, said the team was a welcome addition to the market.

“We’re so happy to have them here because, once again, it’s just a part of bringing the University of Arkansas community back together and embracing them arriving back into town, welcoming new students,” said Halsey.

The visit marked the last stop on the Pig Trail Nation team’s tour of local farmers markets.