Planning commission seeks public opinion on transportation plan

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — However you get to work, by car, bike or public transportation, it might get a little easier in the future.

The Northwest Arkansas Planning Commission is coming up with a new transportation plan.

The comission is looking for more people to weigh in.

Northwest Arkansans are expressing what they want in this 2045 Metropolitan Transportation plan.

The commission is feeling out the state of transportation in the region and what improvements people want to see. It’s also looking at improving the fixed route bus system, which includes Ozark Regional and Razorback Transit.

It’s still in the early stages of forming right now though. Tim Conklin with the Northwest Arkansas Planning Commission says there likely won’t be a final draft until the end of next year.

But, with the fast-growing population here in NWA, Conklin says it’s vital to get started and listen to the community.

“We really want to understand what areas they think we’re doing well in, and what areas they would like for us a a region to focus on with regards to other modes of transportation,” Conklin says.

If you would like to weigh in on the transportation plan, you can fill out a survey located here. For more information on the transportation plan, click here.