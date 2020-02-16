Planning For College series concludes with finances seminar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The second and final installment of the Planning For College lecture series took place Sunday afternoon at the Fayetteville Public Library.

A joint effort put on by the library as well as staff at the University of Arkansas, the lecture hopes to shed some light on a tough decision and better inform people of all ages about post-secondary school options.

This lecture focused specifically on the finances of college and how to make it affordable and obtainable.

Cody Hill and Cyndi Burton with the University of Arkansas covered how to qualify for a variety of financial aid, namely University scholarships and federal aid.

Jordan Campbell, also with the University of Arkansas, explored ways to budget and save for college outside of traditional scholarships and federal aid.

The first part of the informative college readiness series can be found on the Fayetteville Public Library website. Part two will be uploaded in the coming days.