Plans will move forward for a red dirt mine west of Fayetteville

KNWA

It will now go to the Washington County Quorum Court for final approval

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Despite dozens of people voicing concerns Thursday, Aug. 22, plans will move forward for a red dirt mine west of Fayetteville.

The Washington County Planning Board voted 5 to 1 approve a permit for the operation on about 60-acres just off of Harmon Road.

Dick Johnson has lived in the area for 40 years. He said his main concern is the plan for a new dump truck exit.

“Ninety-five percent of the accidents, which probably number in the 100 plus, have been right here. It’s unsafe. If you had to pick a spot anywhere on this road, you could not pick a worst spot for a dump truck exit,” Johnson said.

A similar project was proposed during 2014, but was denied because of similar safety concerns. It will now go to the Washington County Quorum Court for final approval.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds
Click here to visit the official Arkansas Scholarship Lottery site!