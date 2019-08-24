It will now go to the Washington County Quorum Court for final approval

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Despite dozens of people voicing concerns Thursday, Aug. 22, plans will move forward for a red dirt mine west of Fayetteville.

The Washington County Planning Board voted 5 to 1 approve a permit for the operation on about 60-acres just off of Harmon Road.

Dick Johnson has lived in the area for 40 years. He said his main concern is the plan for a new dump truck exit.

“Ninety-five percent of the accidents, which probably number in the 100 plus, have been right here. It’s unsafe. If you had to pick a spot anywhere on this road, you could not pick a worst spot for a dump truck exit,” Johnson said.

A similar project was proposed during 2014, but was denied because of similar safety concerns. It will now go to the Washington County Quorum Court for final approval.