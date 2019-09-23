SWAT, police activity in Lowell; 1 person shot

Lowell standoff, one person shot and taken to area hospital

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — Police in Lowell asked the Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) for help involving a person who was holed-up inside a home, according to BCSO’s Sergeant Shannon Jenkins.

Lowell police initiated the call to BCSO at around 1 p.m., Monday, September 23.

Upon arrival, near the intersection of Bloomington and McClure, law enforcement tried to negotiate with the man but was unsuccessful. A bit later a SWAT team entered the home and reported that the man inside was armed, but BCSO didn’t specify if the suspect was shot by officers.

The man was taken to an area hospital and BCSO did not comment on his condition.

This incident began over the weekend after Lowell received a lot of calls about the subject. Warrants were issued, but police wouldn’t say for what because the investigation is ongoing.

As of now, Arkansas State Police is taking over the investigation, per BCSO.

ORIGINAL STORY:

At least a dozen police vehicles are near the intersection of McClure and Bloomington in Lowell, according to Lowell Police PIO Lieutenant Pillaro.

The Speedy Splash Car Wash is the location where police are gathered, according to one witness who passed the scene.

The incident began right after 1 p.m., according to police.

STAY WITH KNWA AS THIS STORY DEVELOPS