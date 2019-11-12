Police arrest man for million-dollar Walmart gift card scheme

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from New Hampshire was arrested for theft of felony property after using Walmart gift cards for a scheme.

The arrest in Rogers of Songhua Liu unveiled details of a national scheme using Walmart gift cards, according to court records.

Investigators with Walmart Global Investigations and the U.S. Secret Service asked for help from area police after watching Songhua Liu complete more than $16,000 in gift card transactions Monday.

Liu purchased the gift cards at Walmarts from Fort Smith to Rogers, according to a probable-cause affidavit in Songhua’s arrest.

Investigators believe his activity in the past month netted $500,000 to $1 million in fraudulent gift cards, the affidavit states.

Liu is being held in the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.