Police: Conway officer on leave accidentally shoots man, 18

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say a Conway police officer who is on military leave accidentally shot an 18-year-old man when he was trying to clean his firearm.

Conway police say the officer’s gun accidentally discharged and the teen was struck once on Friday, December 6.

A police spokeswoman says the teen’s injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Arkansas State Police agents are investigating the shooting and will forward their findings to prosecutors to determine whether any criminal charges will be filed.

