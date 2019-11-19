Police identify 2 found dead inside a Webb City, Mo. dental office; ruled murder-suicide

WEBB CITY, Mo. (KY3) — Investigators with the Webb City, Mo. Police Department identified the names of two found dead inside a dental office.

Police say Wendell D. Glass, 55, of Pittsburg, Kan., shot and killed Dr. Camille E. Hostetter, 45, of Joplin. He then turned the gun on himself.

The shootings happened Monday morning inside Dr. Hostetter’s office. Both she and Glass worked inside the office. Officers found the bodies inside the office. Investigators believe no patients were involved in the shooting and others inside the building left safely.

The couple had been married but filed for divorce in February 2019.

