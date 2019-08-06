Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Lowell after suicide call

LOWELL, Ark. (KNWA) — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that killed one man.

Deputies were dispatched to an attempted suicide by firearm at Frisco Springs Road in Lowell at 10:20 p.m. on August 5, 2019.

During the course of events that followed, shots were fired by deputies which resulted in the death of 53-year-old Derrick Davidson.

The Arkansas State Police are investigating and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an internal investigation.

Per police policy, one deputy is on administrative leave until further notice.

