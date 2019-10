Anyone with information is encouraged to call police

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for a man who has been missing for more than one month.

Jamie Haines, 32, was last seen Sept. 14 leaving the Riverview Hope Campus. Haines left his personal items at the campus. He hasn’t been heard from and has no phone.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5116.