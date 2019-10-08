Police: Man reportedly tells detectives he raped young girl several times

Bernardino Perez-Martinez, 43, of Fayetteville is accused of raping a girl younger than 13-years-old

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is facing charges after he reportedly told police he raped a young girl several times.

Bernardino Perez-Martinez, 43, of Fayetteville is accused of raping a girl younger than 13-years-old.

Department of Human Services received a report Sept. 10, that Perez-Martinez raped her several times within several months, according to police.

He was questioned Oct. 3 by Fayetteville detectives. He reportedly confirmed the DHS report and also told police if he knew the crime was going to be reported, he would’ve fled the country and return to Mexico.

Perez-Martinez is in the Washington County Detention Center without bond.





