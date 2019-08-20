Police: Quit texting and driving

Authorities will be looking this week for drivers who are texting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — People shouldn’t be texting and driving, but authorities at two local agencies will be prowling for distracted drivers.

Fayetteville police and Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies are working together Wednesday to curtail this major issue.

Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville Police Department said a person who is texting and driving has nearly the same mannerisms as a person who is driving while intoxicated.

“Keep that in mind when your picking your phone up to respond to a text and driving down the road, that officers are looking for that and if they see some erratic driving they’ll pull you over,” Murphy said.