Police respond to shooting at gas station, sends one to hospital

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) –– Springdale police respond to a shooting at the White Oak gas station at S. Old Missouri Road and Electric Avenue sending one to the hospital.

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, Springdale police and fire departments responded to the White Oak Shell Gas station at 3111 S Old Missouri Rd, Springdale a shooting.

Springdale police dispatch confirmed one person was transported from the scene by the Springdale fire department to a nearby hospital but did not know the condition of the person.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA News as we gather more information.

