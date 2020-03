FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Police responded to the 500 block of West Poplar Street in Fayetteville on Thursday after reports of multiple shots fired, according to Sgt. Tiffney Lindley.

Authorities found no one hit or injured at the scene when they arrived at around noon on Thursday.

The criminal investigation division is currently on the scene gathering information and evidence.

Lindley said police have no suspects at this time.

