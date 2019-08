Michael Joyner was last seen in August

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

Michael Joyner, 40, was reported as missing on August 13th. Joyner was last seen on July 5 in Clarksville.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Joyner, please contact the Clarksville Police Department at 479-754-8100.