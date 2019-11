HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who is believed to in danger.

Ella Grace Cloer was last seen by her dad at their residence on West Holland Avenue in Highfill Wednesday morning, Nov. 6.

She is 5-foot-2 inches, about 100 pounds and has brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray, fleece Nike jacket, blue jeans and Vans shoes.