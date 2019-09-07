Police: Shots fired near Leverett & Cleveland

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Reports of shots fired in the area of Leverett Ave. and Cleveland St., near Eureka Pizza. No suspects have been detained and police officers are on the scene, according to Fayetteville Police Corporal Dallas Brashears.

There are no victims, according to Brashears.

Dispatchers received 911 calls beginning at 10:06 p.m., Friday, September 6. There were multiple callers all reporting the same thing about “shots fired,” according to Fayetteville police.

KNWA has a reporter on the scene and said more shots were heard right after 10:30 p.m. and that police were going toward the direction from where the shots were heard.

At about 10:55 p.m., Fayetteville police had a car pulled over on Holly Street and the entire area is closed, according to our reporter who is on the scene.

Thursday night, September 5, there was a reported a drive-by shooing on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. It started west of Campus. This incident resulted in the arrest today of Austin Wenger.

