Police: Suspects crash stolen vehicle into culvert

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Three people will face several charges in connection with stealing a vehicle in Fort Smith and leading a police chase through Crawford County.

The three who were arrested have yet to be identified and authorities are working to determine what charges will be filed.

Bill Sadler, spokesperson for Arkansas State Police said the incident happened shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18.

The suspects reportedly led a police chase in a stolen car. They were arrested when the driver crashed into a culvert near 17th and Elm Streets.

They are in the Crawford County Detention Center.

This is a developing story.