FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man is critically injured after being hit by a car at the intersection of Wedington Drive and Raincrow Road, according to Fayetteville police.

Police was dispatched about 1:40 p.m. to the scene. They haven’t commented on the extent of the man’s injuries.

Traffic is slowed, and one lane open in the area for travelers, according to police.

This is a developing story.