Police warn shoppers of holiday thievery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Aria Trinkle is a new mom, and she’s got presents to buy. She shops online and in stores. During the holiday season, criminals find ways to steal packages and gifts no matter which way someone makes a purchase.

“It’s kind of my job to search for the best deals, do my best to kind of save us some money in the long run,” Trinkle said.

Some of the gifts Trinkle ordered were from Amazon, meaning “porch pirates” could seek to act. This term describes thieves who steal packages from others’ doorsteps.

“We don’t want any children’s Christmas packages being stolen by a porch pirate or a Christmas Grinch,” said Sgt. Tony Murphy of the Fayetteville Police Dept., who noted there hasn’t been more theft this holiday season than years’ past.

Murphy said if a package is coming in, one should make sure he or she is home to get it. If that’s not possible, a neighbor should be notified to hold the package.

“You may want to think about investing in one of those doorbell cameras,” Murphy said. “Those are good deterrents.”

For those shopping all day, cars should remain locked when the driver is inside stores. Murphy said putting unattended packages in the trunk is the smartest option.

For those thinking about stealing a package, Murphy didn’t mince words.

“Just know that you’re gonna be on camera, and you’re probably gonna be on our Facebook and identified within 24 hours,” Murphy said. “So, just take that into account. If you want to ruin someone’s Christmas, we’re gonna try to ruin yours.”