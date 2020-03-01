Pop culture, Sci-Fi fans gather for first Fayetteville comic convention

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Sci-Fi, fantasy, pop culture fans and more gathered at the Town Center yesterday for the first-ever Fayetteville Comic-Con.

The convention provided a family-friendly opportunity for seasoned comic con veterans as well as first-timers to come out and experience the world of pop culture.

Attendees got the chance to meet a variety of artists and special guests such as actresses Tamara Glynn and Felissa Rose and get a taste of all genres the convention had to offer.

The comic con continued with an encore with doors opening at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.