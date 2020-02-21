Pope County woman reported missing by family

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (KARK) — A Pope County family is frantically searching for their missing sister who they say, could be in danger.

“We don’t have time to waste to find her. We need anybody and everybody to be looking for her because that’s the only way we are going to find her now,” said Stephanie Ladd, little sister of the missing woman.

The family said 38-year-old Amanda Hinman has mental disorders and suffers from delusions.

Younger sister Ladd said on Tuesday Hinman walked out of her home where she lives with her mom and kids.

Hinman hasn’t been seen since.

“My biggest fear is that we won’t ever see her again,” said Ladd.

However, she did leave a note saying, I have to go pick up my money, I’ll be back in a few days, the van is at the pilot. Amanda.

Hinman suffers from schizoaffective disorder with psychotic tendencies.

“Her delusion right now is that the Illuminati has got money for her in New York,” said Ladd.

Right now, Hinman has no phone, no GPS and no other way of being tracked.

Family members like brother-in-law Ereck Ladd argue without a phone she would have no idea how to get to New York.

“You take away the average person’s cell phone and a map, GPS guidance and could you drive to New York right now?” said Ereck Ladd, Brother-in-law of Hinman.

But without her medications, Hinman may only think shes in New York.

“There’s nothing we can rule out at this point. We know nothing,” said Ladd.

Ladd said one of the biggest dangers is that Hinman takes a lot of medication and she didn’t bring any with her.

Without the medication, she can have seizures, not know where she is or even who she is.

“If she continues to go without her medications, it’s highly likely that we won’t ever see or hear from her again,” said Ladd.

Hinman left the house with her mother’s car but since Hinman is listed on the insurance they cannot report it missing.

Call the Pope County Sheriff’s office if you see Hinman.