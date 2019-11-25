Popular mural removed on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The mural on the side of the Old Hog Haus Brewing Co. building is coming down.

The building is at the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

According to the Fayetteville Commercial Building Permit Office, the building is under a major remodel.

Crews started removing the stucco Monday, Nov. 25. The original brick now shows.

There is no word whether the mural will be repainted. It was painted in Aug. 2017 as part of the Green Candy public art project put on by Experience Fayetteville.