“Portraits of Courage” is on display at Crystal Bridges through mid-January

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A special exhibit at Crystal Bridges gives you a glimpse of the sacrifice military veterans have made since September 11, 2001.

Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors” will be on display until January 20th.

The traveling exhibit features 49 portraits of wounded combat veterans — painted by George W. Bush.

The portraits depict the reality of a veteran’s experience in war and their transition back to civilian life.

“What Bush is really doing here is supporting his military initiative of the Bush Center by painting the portraits,” said Crystal Bridges Curator of American Art Mindy Besan. “There’s a book that accompanies the exhibition and all the funds raised from the sale of that book go back into that initiative.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Modern Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges.