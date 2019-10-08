Possible pay raise for Washington County attorney raises questions with justice of the peace

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Washington Co. Judge wants to increase the county attorney’s salary by nearly $30,000 to match similar attorneys’ pay. A justice of the peace said the move would violate an understanding that county officials wouldn’t accept significant pay raises.

“Through this whole budget process, we’ve been talking about no raises for county employees,” said Eva Madison, the JP for District 9. “I hope that we’ll be able to revisit that issue before the budget process is done.”

County Attorney Brian Lester currently makes just over $81,000 in salary, but the proposed increase would boost that to $110,000. In a letter presented before the Personnel Committee on Monday, Washington Co. Judge Joseph Wood said the compensation would be fair due to market value.

“I believe it is in the best interest of Washington County that the County Attorney receives comparable compensation as similarly situated attorneys,” Wood wrote in the letter.

Lester declined to speak on the record but said Wood wants the position to earn a comparable wage considering the workload. Wood requested a list of similar salaries, which noted that Pulaski Co.’s attorney has a $100,991 annual salary. Fayetteville’s city attorney earns $124,833.

“[Lester] started in his position in 2017 making $70,000. He’s already up to $81,000,” Madison said. “So, in just less than three years, he’s received $11,000 in increases. Now, he’s asking to go to $110,000.”

Wood noted that Lester works well over 40 hours each week and provides legal council to all elected officials.

“He is present for all Quorum Court meetings as well as committee meetings when requested,” Wood wrote. “Additionally, he is on call 24/7 should an emergency arise. He is the only civil attorney for the County and he is always working.”

Madison said the county attorney’s workload hasn’t increased since first taking over the role.

“How is it that we’re finding money to immediately give people raises just because they work hard? We all work hard.” Madison said.

The issue will be presented before the Budget Committee on Tuesday. Should it pass, it’ll go before the entire Quorum Court next week.