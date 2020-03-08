Practice good cyber hygiene

NORTHWEST ARK., (KNWA) — Feds stepping in to investigate a recent cyber security threat at a local hospital. Arkansas Children’s Hospital was forced to pull down and reboot its IT system following a cyber security threat Thursday. Whether it’s on your phone, work or home computer, cyber attacks can come to any of your devices but there are ways you can protect yourself.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Metcalf said we live in a time where online criminals are being more creative with their attacks. From malware to phishing emails the goal for most attacks is to expose personal information. It can come in the form of an email, a link, even a text message.

Metcalf said cyber criminals look for the easiest targets in a business . “That’s the people, the emails they answer, the calls they answers and the information they give out. I think they are the biggest vulnerabilities”

To protect yourself, Metcalf said to make sure your software is updated and have a cyber defense policy. It also helps to not reuse passwords and make sure your passwords are complex.

People should avoid clicking links from sources they don’t recognize, that’s the way in for many cyber criminals .

Arkansas Children’s Northwest in Springdale was also affected. In a statement, officials said there was no evidence that any patient information was impacted in the cyber threat.