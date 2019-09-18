Prairie Grove kids learn about the danger of dehydration

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — The nonprofit Kendrick Fincher Hydration for Life made a stop by Prairie Grove elementary to tell kids about the importance to stay hydrated every day.

The nonprofit was created in memory of Kendrick Fincher who died from dehydration during football practice in 1995. Physical Education teacher Jamie Tice said it’s better to have the kids learn about this now before it’s too late.

“We can catch them while they’re young, and each and every year they grow on that and they develop healthy habits so that they can stay hydrated,” said Tice.

Kids were taught fun games to remind them to make better drinking choices than reaching for a soda.