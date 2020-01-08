Prairie Grove: voters to decide liquor sales ordinance

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA) — Prairie Grove’s population is about 4,300 and is known, in part, for its small-town values. It’s also known for its wet-dry areas.

Areas, where alcohol sales are allowed, are called “wet.” Areas, where alcohol sales are not allowed, are called, “dry.”

A vote was held about 70 years ago, making approximately one-square-mile in the city’s downtown area dry.

Areas annexed after that vote came in as wet. All other areas are dry.

On March 3rd there will be a question on the election ballot where voters will be asked to approve liquor sales “by the drink” in areas that allow that sale of distilled alcohol.

If this is voter-approved, the ordinance would apply to businesses in the wet parts of Prairie Grove — if the businesses have a permit to sell alcohol.

There is only one business that would be impacted by the vote — Gabriela’s Mexican Restaurant. The restaurant has plans to open either in April or May 2020 on Heritage Parkway.

General Manager Arnulfo Navarro said he’s prepared for the vote if the question fails to pass. “We have already applied for a private club permit to sell alcoholic drinks … that means paying higher taxes and having to pick up alcohol and bringing it to the restaurant.”

Navarro said he prefers for it to pass, but they’re willing to go with the flow … whatever it takes to legally serve alcohol and their new location.

Highway 62 runs through the dry area of Prairie Grove, and the more recent 62 Bypass runs through areas of the city that are wet.

Neighboring communities include Lincoln and Farmington. It was incorporated as a city in 1888. The city has grown over the years and it now encompasses eight square miles, according to the city’s website.