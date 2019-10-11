Precautionary boil order issued for Cedarville

CEDARVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A precautionary boil order has been issued for Cedarville after a water main break Friday morning.

The order was issued by the Arkansas Department of Health early Friday morning until the bacteriological survey shows the water is safe to drink.

“Any water used for drinking and food preparation must be boiled briskly for (1) minute prior to use,” according to an email sent to impacted customers.

Areas impacted include:

  • Lancaster Road, Old 81 Loop
  • Old 88 Rd, Wofford Rd
  • Old Bowman Rd
  • Kenner Chapel Rd
  • Hobbtown Rd
  • HWY 162 EAST (from Glenview Drive east to Hobbtown Rd)

