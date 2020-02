Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg talks to supporters Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg will be opening a field office in Fayetteville.

According to Spokesperson Yana-Janell Scott with Bloomberg’s campaign, the office will open on Monday.

The address given for the office is 109 N. Block Ave., which is near the town square.

Bloomberg came to Arkansas on November 12 to register as a candidate for president. He stopped in Little Rock again on January 20.