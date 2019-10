JANE, Mo. (KSN) — This morning shortly after 9:15 AM a work truck, which was a converted school bus, ignited a propane tank.

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the incident at US-71 and Miser Road.

McDonald County Fire was on the scene as well as the Bella Vista Fire Department.

The driver of the vehicle was LifeFlighted from the scene due to extensive burns.

US-71 has since been opened.