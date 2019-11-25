Proposed center to help veterans in Boone County, Ark.

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) — Vietnam veteran Matt Russell spent decades feeling disconnected from his service.

“For 40 years, I didn’t talk about my experience in Vietnam, and I didn’t associate with any military people whatsoever,” Russell said.

He and veteran David Jones know veterans face many issues once they return to civilian life.

“Too often they self-medicate with drugs, alcohol, get into problems with the police, end up in prison,” Russell said.

“Since 2006, over 79,000 veterans completed suicides,” Jones said. “That number far exceeds the number of killed and missing from the Vietnam War.”

But Russell said talking to other veterans made all the difference.

“Once I did, things got better,” he said.

He is now the commander of the local Boone County Disabled American Veterans.

And the DAV along with the local VFW and American Legion are all looking to help veterans in need.

“The best way to deal with those issues is to talk with, and be around, and associate with other veterans. Those that have been there. Those that have lived the life. And those that have similar experiences,” said Lonnie Anderson, the post commander for the Harrison American Legion.

“That alone sometimes is enough to make all the difference between whether somebody kills themselves or not,” Russell said.

The groups are looking to create a center where veterans can enjoy each other’s company but also have access to life-saving resources.

And it would be run by veterans.

The project is still in the idea phase: The veterans first need to find a building, and people to volunteer.

“Something that has really been needed in Harrison for a long time. It’s been a dream of ours for a long time,” Anderson said.

The veterans plan to share their idea of the center in December to the county quorum court.

A group called We The 22 helps ARKANSAS veterans in need. Their website to report a crisis is http://wearethe22.com/report-a-crisis.

Arkansas veterans can also call their hotline at 1-855-932-7384

If you’d like to donate toward the veterans center, you can contact Matt Russell at russell1634@gmail.com