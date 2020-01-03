Proposed Pope County casino subject of temporary restraining order amid lawsuit

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A local judge has issued a temporary restraining order in a lawsuit involving a proposed Pope County casino.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Wendell Griffen signed the order on Friday.

The ruling in favor of the group Citizens for a Better Pope County, comes as the Arkansas Racing Commission was set to conduct a public hearing on Monday to discuss a license for a proposed casino to be operated by the Cherokee Nations Business, LLC.

The Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, which oversees the Racing Commission, is reviewing the court action and will decide later today if Monday’s hearing will take place.

Click here for further details on the temporary restraining order.

Click here for more on the lawsuit.