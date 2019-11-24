Proposed sales tax for new emergency communication system

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — In Washington County, voters were asked to approve a quarter-cent sales tax to help fund a multi-million dollar emergency communication system.

On the proposal’s first reading last night, it did not get enough votes to advance to the final reading, so it will be read again in December.

Justice of the Peace Eva Madison says the emergency system proposed will cost more than $6 million.

“The cost is millions because we’re talking about buying radios for a lot of people out there, countywide — from rural fire departments to dispatchers.”

Madison also said the Quorum Court is fighting the March ballot deadline.