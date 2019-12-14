Protect your Ring camera from getting hacked

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) —Hacked home security systems, like the ring doorbell are being reported nationwide.

While a ring camera might sound like the best way to protect your home as we’re learning someone could be using your device against you. You just heard a recording of someone hacking into a family’s ring camera in Omaha earlier this week. The family says they were going on about their day as someone watched them for several minutes.

Washington County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Metcalf said reports of hackers getting into home surveillance videos are becoming more common. It only takes a few minutes to get someone’s phone number, emails, home address off the internet but there are ways you can protect yourself from falling victim.

Metcalf said when buying a device like the ring, make sure you protect it with a strong and unique password. Also, no two passwords should be alike.



“If I can get your password and if you’re that person that uses the same password across the board on everything… all I have to do is find out what accounts you have and I can start accessing everything,” said Metcalf.

Metcalf recommends getting a password manager which can be used to create and store strong passwords. Metclaf said a strong password should have 15 characters or more. He also said to use a two-step verification process to make it harder for your system to be hacked.